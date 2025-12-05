Farnham’s Christmas Market is back this year, bringing festive shopping, food and family entertainment to the town on Sunday, December 14.
The return follows the cancellation of last year’s event in 2024, which was called off because of storms and safety concerns.
More than 140 stalls will stretch from Castle Street to The Borough, with additional traders in The Bush Hotel Courtyard and the Ivy Lane Club off Downing Street.
Shoppers can expect handmade gifts, seasonal food and festive drinks, along with Santa’s grotto, a nativity with real animals and children’s rides.
Live music will run throughout the day, including a Michael Bublé tribute on the main stage at the bottom of Castle Street.
The monthly Farnham Farmers’ Market will also take place in Central car park from 10am to 1.30pm. Around 40 regular stallholders will be selling seasonal produce grown, reared, made or baked locally.
Cllr Kika Mirylees, lead member for culture, said: “We are so looking forward to the Farnham Christmas Market. Lots of people have the date in their diary and plan to make a day of it with family and friends.
“Whether you are coming with the intention of shopping or just browsing, there will be lots to see and do. As well as shopping at the markets, I encourage you to pop in and support the town centre shops too.
“We are proud to organise this event and thank our sponsors for helping to make it possible.”
Shoppers are encouraged to leave their cars at home and use the free Hoppa shuttle bus.
Those who do drive are urged to use Waverley’s pay-and-display car parks, which are free on Sundays.
Farnham Town Council thanks Laithwaites Wine as principal sponsor, along with gold sponsors Kidd Rapinet and Family Vets.
