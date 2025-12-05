Farnham residents were treated to an early Christmas celebration at St Andrew’s Church as the internationally recognised Farnham Youth Choir joined the congregation for the town’s annual civic carol service.
Farnham Town Council hosted the 13th Farnham Civic Carol Service on Wednesday, December 4, with 13 different carols shared between the choir and the audience.
The service opened with a solo from young singer Herbie, who began singing from the back of the church before the choir and congregation joined in. Holding lit candles, the choir then processed to the front of the church, finishing the piece before blowing out their flames to formally begin the service.
Readings were delivered between hymns by representatives of Farnham Town Council, Farnham BID and members of the local community, who took turns sharing passages from the Bible.
The talent of the Farnham Youth Choir was on full display throughout the evening, with several members performing solo pieces. Despite the packed church, the singers appeared unfazed, having previously performed on stages including the World Choir Games and the BBC Proms.
Farnham Town Mayor Cllr George Murray said: “I am delighted to be here in St Andrew’s Church this evening with the internationally recognised Farnham Youth Choir for the 13th Farnham Civic Christmas Carol Service.
“What an absolute pleasure this year has been so far — from firing off cannons at the castle, to lighting the bonfire in Farnham Park, to switching on the Christmas lights. It’s been a real blast.
“The mayoress, my wife Jacoba, and I wish everyone here a wonderful evening and our very best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
The service was brought to a close with prayers and a blessing from the Rev David Uffindell, who told the congregation: “May this Christmas be special for all of us, for all the right reasons.”
