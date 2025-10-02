A warning message has been delivered as thousands of people around East Hampshire are at risk of losing their postal vote.
Around 13,000 residents who signed up to postal votes before October 2023 were recently reminded through letters and emails by EHDC to renew.
But roughly 6,000 have yet to renew, and those who don’t will have their name removed from the list on January 31.
Under the Election Act 2022 people with a postal vote now need to renew every three years to remain on the list.
Anyone whose postal vote is cancelled will still be able to vote in person at a polling station if they are on the electoral register and have the correct ID.
