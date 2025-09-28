Two drivers were taken to hospital yesterday following a serious collision near Petersfield which closed a key junction for several hours.
Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Land Rover Discovery and a black Volkswagen Golf came into collision at the A272 and B2070 London Road junction north of Sheet.
The accident took place shortly after midday on the right-hand turn from the B2070 onto the A272, with one witness reporting that the Land Rover had been almost “cut in two” following the collision.
Both drivers – a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s – suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment with at least one of the vehicles leaving the road.
Heavy lifting and recovery equipment was brought in with cordons remaining in place on all approaches to the junction into late evening.
Hampshire Police have since launched an appeal for witnesses and have urged anyone who saw the collision or events beforehand to get in touch.
A spokesperson said: “Did you see what happened? Did you capture anything on Dash Cam?
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250437700.”
Alternatively, follow this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
