The black horse is set to bolt from East Hampshire as Lloyds has earmarked its Petersfield branch for closure early next year.
The branch on The Square is one of 26 around the UK confirmed for closure between January and October 2026.
A January 21 closure has been circled on the calendar with the banking giant looking to close its Havant and Fleet branches the week beforehand.
Its closure would just leave Nationwide and Santander as the only banks or building societies in Petersfield, following on from Nat West’s departure last year.
Lloyds has cited the growing popularity of online banking and apps for the proposal, with the Post understanding that employees at The Square branch will be offered roles elsewhere, with Waterlooville not on the closure list.
More in next week’s Petersfield Post
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.