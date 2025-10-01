Alton-based 3D-scanning company CDG Replik8 has been selected to create a lifelike crab-shaped serving dish in brass for luxury homeware design brand Culinary Concepts.
The bespoke brass artefact was made on special commission for a London Mayfair restaurant to serve diners who order dressed crab from its menu.
Morgan Chapon, Replik8 marketing manager, said: “We did the first scan using the 90 laser line mode, to complete a quick data grab of the crab’s size and outline form.
“Then we switched to single laser line mode to capture the fine detail of the shell surface to 0.02mm accuracy.”
The team had to work quickly before the crab thawed and its claws changed position. They also had to align the back legs within the CAD software to ensure that the 3D printed prototype wouldn’t wobble.
A spokesperson for Culinary Concepts, said: “While our sculpting team is highly accomplished, the level of accuracy and tight deadline required for this project made us immediately think of CDG.
“How could we create a realistic crab dish on such a short timeline? By using a real crab and having it 3D scanned and printed.”
Replik8 used 3D design software to refine a scanned crab shell and shape it into a container for dressed crab servings.
They then 3D-printed a detailed resin prototype, which was used by Culinary Concepts to make moulds. Each piece was cast in brass and carefully welded together, resulting in the crab-shaped serving dish.
The spokesperson added: “We were thoroughly impressed with CDG’s service. Their professionalism, attention to detail, and quick turnaround — even in the face of last-minute changes — made what could have been a very difficult project feel straightforward.”
