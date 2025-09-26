The end of the world is nigh, so where do you go? Alton, of course!
Characters in the forthcoming film Greenland 2: Migration are heading for a radiation-free crater in southern France but somehow end up in a market town in East Hampshire along the way.
Greenland 2: Migration, which will be released next year, is the sequel to 2020 movie Greenland, which follows a family’s fight for survival as a planet-destroying comet races towards Earth. The sequel stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis.
Alton Town Council town clerk Tom Horwood said: “Filming in Alton - in Market Square and Anstey Park - took place in May 2024, and the trailer can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8ieN10lX40
