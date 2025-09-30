Smash and grab raiders stole jewellery from an Alton shop in the early hours of this morning.
Police cordoned off the T H Baker jewellers in the High Street following the burglary at 1.30am.
A spokesperson for the store, talking to the Herald at 11.30am, said: “Looking at the CCTV, some guys broke in last night.
“They didn’t get into the shop but they broke the padlocks off the metal bars on the side window, smashed the window, took some jewellery, got back in their car and drove away. It was a smash and grab.
“We’re not sure what was taken or how much it was worth because we have only just got back into the store as the scene of crime officer was here all morning. We don’t know anything of that nature yet.
“We will remain closed today because we need to get the shop boarded up.”
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We received a report that just before 5am this morning a shop on the High Street in Alton had been burgled.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances.”
Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44250441614.
