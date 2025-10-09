Here’s a planning nugget for you: a fast food giant wants to make some alterations to its drive-thru in Petersfield.
McDonald’s wants to create a new entrance lobby and reduce the size of the dining area and counter at its branch off the A3 at the A272 Winchester Road services.
The kitchen will be expanded while the plans include partitioning off part of the dining area to the right hand side of the entrance.
The seating by the window facing the drive-through lane will be removed and the area sealed off so a third booth can be added.
Changes to the rear are also proposed in the application submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority, for more details visit https://shorturl.at/0AEgx
