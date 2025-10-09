Forestry England has approved proposals to charge up to £1.50 per hour on the 115 square miles of the national park that it manages.
Payments can be made using the app RingGo and, in the case of poor mobile signal, transactions can be completed after leaving until midnight the following day.
Forestry England said the fees - which could be in place by next spring - will help tackle "rising costs and visitor numbers".
But locals say it will lumber them with more costs and may deter tourists from visiting the area.
One online commenter said: "This is a tragedy for local people. I walk in the forest two to three times per week. It helps me exercise now I’m getting older but now I won’t be able to afford it.
"It’s saying you can get an annual pass for £2 per week which presumably you have to pay up front all at once that’s a huge £104. I can’t afford that all in one go.
"It’s not like they’re restricted to a few car parks they’re saying all of them. So greedy."
New Forest District Council also manages around 50 car parks across the national park, but these are already paid.
Foresty England said charges will rise to £3 for two hours, £5 for four hours and £8 for over four hours.
Craig Harrison, forest management director for Forestry England in the South said: “The New Forest is a very special place.
"Not everyone is aware of the huge amount of work it takes to look after the area including planting thousands of trees and caring for the forest’s special wildlife.
"We clear litter, remove fly-tips, speak to visitors, and patrol the area every day of the year. We also maintain hundreds of trails, paths and car parks so that people can enjoy getting out into nature.
“This vital work is no longer affordable given rising prices and visitor numbers. Charging for car parking will play an important role in us being able to continue to look after this precious landscape.
“We know how much the New Forest is valued by the local community so those who come here often will be able to benefit from highly discounted parking by becoming a Forestry England member.
"Everyone paying to park will be making a valued contribution in helping to look after this special place for all to enjoy.”
However, in April, Totton councillor David Harrison said the charges would amount to a “major change” for people who live and work in the forest and visitors.
He told the Salisbury Journal: “I don’t favour the introduction of car parking charges but have to accept that it may be imposed without the support of councillors, board members and representatives of all the organisations that have a stake in the New Forest National Park."
And, speaking to the BBC, users of the currently free carpark at Deerleap, near Ashurst, Hants., had their say.
Jill Matthews is secretary of the Forest Rambling Club, whose members go on several walks in the forest each week.
She said: "I wouldn't be surprised if it was the end the local walking clubs. People simply will not be prepared at the amount they are being expected to pay to leave their car."
