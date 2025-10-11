Hampshire Police have confirmed that a medical episode was the cause of a death this morning at a Bordon church.
Emergency services were called to Sacred Heart Catholic Church around 10.30am after a 62-year-old man became unwell in the car park.
Despite the best efforts of medical professionals the man was pronounced dead at the scene with his next of kin being notified.
“Shortly after 10.30am today (Saturday, October 11) our South Central Ambulance Service Partners made us aware of a man suffering a medical episode at that location,” said a spokesperson for the police.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, a 62-year-old man from Bordon was pronounced dead at the scene. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The man has been named online by the church as Ray Burke with everyone at Sacred Heart and Bishop Philip passing on their sincere condolences.
Father John administered the Last Rites, while Bishop Philip will say Mass tomorrow (Sunday, October 12) for Ray, whose death is being treated as unexpected.
