The survey of 13,000 people’s voting intentions suggests three Surrey MPs would lose their jobs with the Liberal Democrats being the largest beneficiaries in the county – if a General Election was called today.
Nationally, the polls say the United Kingdom is headed for another hung parliament with Reform, the Nigel Farage-led party that succeeded UKIP after Brexit, emerging as the largest party.
In Surrey voters are leaning a different way. The three Surrey seats that would switch allegiance would be Spelthorne, Farnham and Bordon, and Godalming and Ash.
All three seats are currently held by the Conservatives with Lincoln Jopp, Greg Stafford and Jeremy Hunt projected to lose their jobs as the Tories crumple to just 45 MPs.
Projected to take their places would be two Liberal Democrats and Surrey’s first Reform MP.
If the voting patterns held true Dorking and Horley, Woking, Guildford, Esher and Walton, Godalming and Ash, Epsom and Ewell, Surrey Heath, and Farnham and Bordon, would all go to the Liberal Democrats to give them eight MPs.
The Conservatives would hold East Surrey, Reigate, Runnymede and Weybridge, and Windsor, to give them four MPs.
While Reform UK with 27 percent is expected to edge out the Conservatives on 25 percent and the Liberal Democrats on 20 percent to win Spelthorne.
Nationally YouGov’s seat-by-seat analysis indicates Reform UK would secure 311 seats in the Commons, short of the 326 required to demand a majority but far and away the largest party – and 306 MPs more than it currently has.
The poll has Labour dropping from its 411 landslide victory in 2024 to 144 with the Lib Dems on 78 and the Conservatives, which had been in Government for 14 years before losing last year, slipping to 45 seats.
YouGov says its seat projections come with uncertainty and that volatility is now the norm in British electoral politics.
They say Reform UK would win at least 82 seats by less than five percentage points and that there was a possibility it could lose them all, leaving the party well short of a parliamentary majority, rather than within touching distance.
