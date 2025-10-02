A sports bar will open in Farnham in under a month – with a date on the diary being confirmed for the big kick off in Brightwells Yard.
The doors of Den 97 will open on November 1 with the new addition occupying the corner unit on Nightingale Walk.
A premises licence was approved in September with the bar – which will include multiple darts boards and widescreen TVs – being given the all-clear to open from 9am until 11pm every Sunday to Wednesday and until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Soundproofing is being installed at the bar, which is the second to open under the ‘Den’ brand after its first branch in Wokingham.
We’ve uploaded a video as the Herald visited the Berkshire town on Wednesday to get a taste of things to come. More in next week’s Farnham Herald.
