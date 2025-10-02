Two sisters from Heath End are celebrating after their children’s clothing brand, Theodore & Alfie, was named a finalist in the Best Family Business category at the UK Small Business Awards 2025.
Founded by Sophie Peirce and Gemma Grout while they were both on maternity leave, and inspired by their sons, who gave the brand its name, the Farnham-based company has grown from a kitchen-table idea into a premium baby, toddler and kids’ clothing label.
The company’s products are known for personalised items, embroidered details and playful interactive designs.
Co-founder Gemma, 38, said: “We decided to start the business while on maternity leave together. We didn't really like the mass produced, sometimes gender stereotyped - very blue/pink - baby clothes in the big shops, so decided to make our own designs which were a little more unisex and personalised. And it sort of went from there
“Starting a business from scratch as busy mums has been far from easy. There have been plenty of challenges along the way, but we have kept going because we believe strongly in what we are creating.
“And that is gender neutral, unique designs that were different from anything we could find online, or that were mass produced. Our items take hours to make, not minutes, and are made to be loved, worn and passed on, not landfilled! This is really important to us.”
“Working with your sister, with your babies at your feet, has been really special for us this year, and this recognition is the icing on the cake.”
Sophie and Gemma live close by to each other in Heath End. Theodore turns one in a few days and Alfie is 10 months old, nine weeks younger than his cousin.
For more information about the business, follow Theodore & Alfie on Instagram at @theodoreandalfie.shop
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.