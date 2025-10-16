Cyclists from Bordon and beyond are being urged to light up the night next Wednesday, October 22, and join a mass “Glow Ride” calling for safer streets and better cycle routes for women.
The event is part of Cycling UK’s new campaign, My Ride - Our Right, which will see more than 40 communities across the UK take part in illuminated rides on the same night.
The campaign highlights the lack of safe cycle routes for everyday journeys, particularly for women.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes with as many lights as possible, from fairy lights to Christmas strings, with prizes for the brightest and most creative displays.
The route, shaped like a figure of eight, includes a 3-kilometre first loop around Camp Road and Budds Lane suitable for younger riders, and a 4-kilometre second loop through Hogmoor Enclosure using the town’s cycle network to avoid roads.
A similar Glow Ride will also take place in Guildford on the same evening.
Comments
