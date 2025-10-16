The season begins at the bird park in Holt Pound, near Farnham from Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2, 2025, with Nature’s Autumn Playground, a celebration of the season featuring colourful trails, leaf art and hands-on creative activities for all ages.
In December, Birdworld will transform into a festive wonderland for Santa and the Enchanted Swans, a 20-minute Christmas show running from Saturday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 24.
Performed five times a day, the show tells the story of enchanted swans preparing their Christmas lists with help from robins, owls and children in the audience. Tickets include entry to a specific show time, with limited spaces available.
The fun continues into February half term, when Birdworld’s star penguin, Squid, returns for half term with Squid and Friends: Penguin Brick Hunt from Saturday, February 14 to Sunday, February 22.
Families can explore Penguin Island and Penguin Beach to discover 13 brick-built penguins dressed for winter.
Spring brings an egg-citing Easter adventure from Friday, March 28 to Saturday, April 12, followed by Dinosaur Week from Friday, May 23 to Saturday, May 31, featuring live shows, meet-and-greets and a prehistoric trail exploring the link between birds and dinosaurs.
The year rounds off with Parrot Play and Ball Challenge, running from Wednesday, July 23 to Sunday, August 31, promising plenty of summer fun and games.
“We’re entering a new era at Birdworld – one filled with even more fun, learning and wonder,” said James Robson, general manager of Birdworld.
“Our jam-packed calendar of family-friendly events is designed not only to inspire curiosity about our birds and the world they live in, but also to bring people together, giving families the chance to make the most of their time with us.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests this autumn for Nature’s Autumn Playground, and soon after we’ll be unveiling our exciting new indoor play barn and café – just in time for Santa’s arrival. With something for every season, Birdworld is becoming a year-round destination for all ages, and we can’t wait to take everyone on this exciting journey.”
