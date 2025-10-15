The owner of a Greek restaurant which recently closed in Farnham says its independent businesses are struggling more than ever as they battle a twin assault on trade.
Competition from large chains and the ongoing roadworks in the town centre have got a chokehold on some traders according to the Eddie Arapi of the Downing Street Greek.
The restaurant closed before the food festival with Mr Arapi citing too much competition and the challenges of the town centre improvement scheme.
While workers jackhammer the ground to spruce up the thoroughfare, the fear is many customers are choosing to go elsewhere for a more peaceful shopping and dining experience.
And although work on Downing Street is drawing to a close with a November 1 finish earmarked on the calendar, it’s too late for the restauranteur.
“When we first moved here it was great, and so was business, as there wasn’t so many.
“But now Farnham is not a good place for restaurants and cafés as it is very expensive and very competitive to run a successful business.”
He added: “The roadworks have been really tough as the noise not only affects diners but stops people from coming into the town.
“Why would you want to come to Farnham if it takes 45 minutes to get from one side to the other?”
The good news is Eddie has moved the kitchen and staff to his Crab & Anchor eatery in Farnborough, so no-one will lose their jobs and diners can still feast on their authentic Greek food.
The Downing Street Greek was the second food business to close within a month on the road as frozen yoghurt seller Myfroyoland shut in September.
Women’s fashion boutique Lola Jones in Lion and Lamb Yard became the latest casualty of Farnham’s falling trade this week, after bailiffs repossessed the store.
At about 12.30pm on Tuesday, enforcement notices from Dawkins High Court and Civil Enforcement Agents were posted on the door, stating the premises had been “re-entered and recovered” on behalf of the landlords.
Lola Jones is the second shop to close in the Yard in recent weeks after Hair Evo was shut down in late August.
“We have a WhatsApp group for businesses around here and we estimate trade is down about 40 percent since the roadworks started,” he said.
Attention will shift to South Street and Union Road when work finishes on Downing Street with pavement and resurfacing work scheduled for November and December.
Although the programme does include minor daytime works and overnight resurfacing and repairs, it’s been scheduled to have “minimal impact” on the town centre in the lead-up to Christmas.
Town mayor, Cllr George Murray thanked residents and businesses for their patience during the ongoing infrastructure works, reminding everyone that the town remains open despite the current road closures.
He said: “I think people will be super-surprised by how beautiful Downing Street will look when it’s finished.”
Cllr Murray added he remains hopeful that the town will enjoy a strong festive trading period.
And with a new Italian restaurant set to open nearby and a sports bar coming to Brightwells, it seems even with the disruption and uncertainty there’s still an appetite to invest in the town.
