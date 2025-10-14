Authorities are investigating another major fly-tipping incident on the A31 near Alton, just weeks after a similar incident shocked the community.
The latest dump, containing roofing materials, corrugated iron and asbestos, was discovered on Friday, October 10, in a lay-by close to the Hen & Chicken pub.
Specialist contractors were called in to remove the hazardous waste and examine it for evidence that could identify those responsible. The site is expected to be cleared later this week.
It follows a massive fly-tip found on Tuesday, September 3, in “Julie’s lay-by” on the same stretch of road, where around 15 tonnes of asbestos waste was dumped in piles more than eight feet high.
That clean-up cost taxpayers more than £18,000 and sparked outrage among residents and councillors.
East Hampshire District Council Leader Cllr Richard Millard said he was “astounded but not surprised” to see another case of large-scale illegal dumping so soon after the first.
“I am astounded that someone made the decision to risk dumping this hazardous material in our district again,” he said.
“But I’m not surprised, because some people are evidently selfish enough to think their profit from criminal activity is more important than anything or anyone else.
“Clearing this fly-tip is going to cost taxpayers thousands of pounds. I want this district to be a hostile environment for fly-tippers, and I encourage everyone to be vigilant and report suspicious activity when they see it.”
The council is appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed vehicles or people acting suspiciously in the area.
Residents have been warned not to touch or move dumped waste, which can contain hazardous materials and vital evidence for investigators.
