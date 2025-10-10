Loneliness doesn’t stand a chance in Haslemere thanks to a new Chatty Café scheme opening at Hemingways this month.
The initiative aims to bring people together, offering a friendly, welcoming space for anyone feeling isolated or simply looking to connect with others. There’s no cost to attend, no need to book — visitors can turn up, have a drink, enjoy a slice of cake, or just sit and enjoy the company of a friendly face.
Alex Page, who is running the scheme, explained the idea is to remove barriers to community engagement and provide a safe, inclusive environment.
“The Chatty Café is for anyone who wants to come along, relax, and chat as much or as little as they like,” he said. “Even if someone doesn’t feel like talking, it’s nice to know there’s a space where people care and are willing to listen.”
The sessions at Hemingways will run every Tuesday from 9.30am to 11.30am, starting on October 21. The aim is to create a supportive network that can complement Alex’s wellbeing walks, helping residents know they are not alone.
Volunteers interested in helping at the Chatty Café are encouraged to get in touch with the scheme directly. While attendees can simply drop in, volunteers will complete the necessary steps to get formally involved. For Alex he was inspired to start the initiative thanks to Voluntary Action South West, which supports community engagement projects like this one.
With a warm welcome and plenty of opportunities to chat, laugh, and connect, Haslemere’s new Chatty Café is set to become a valued weekly fixture for the local community.
For more information, visit Hemingways Café or contact Alex Page through the Chatty Café scheme.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.