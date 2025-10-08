More than £100,000 in government funding has been awarded to seven projects across East Hampshire, supporting everything from dementia care to local wine production.
The Rural Grants, part of East Hampshire District Council’s Grow Up! programme, are now in their third year. The scheme directs investment into projects that strengthen the economy, environment and community life.
This year, 34 applications totalling more than £700,000 were submitted, with seven projects ultimately chosen to share the £101,394 pot.
Cllr Robert Mocatta, EHDC’s portfolio holder for regeneration and prosperity, said the decision was not an easy one.
“This money has been secured by EHDC from the Government. It could have gone to community projects anywhere in the country so we are very pleased to have been able to direct this investment into East Hampshire, and into projects that will benefit thousands of people.”
Among the beneficiaries are Broadlands RDA in Medstead, which received £30,804 to develop its equine-assisted therapy facilities for vulnerable groups, and Dementia Friendly Alton, awarded £18,918 for a new large screen and hearing loop at the Assembly Rooms.
Local businesses also benefited, including Blackmoor Estate, which will use £7,946 to install refrigeration units for local produce, and Otium Wine Estate, awarded £13,619 to make its vineyard more accessible for tastings, community events and volunteer gatherings.
Other awards went to Passfield Social Club, with £7,683 for an accessible outdoor seating area; Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery received £12,015 for upgraded IT equipment, and the Petersfield Shakespeare Festival with £10,409 for improved seating at its Wylds Farm venue.
The Rural Grants are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is investing £2.6 billion nationwide by March 2025. The fund is designed to “improve pride in place and increase life chances,” by backing local businesses, communities and skills.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.