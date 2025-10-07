The plot, filled with fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers, has become a hub of activity over the summer months, with residents taking part in watering, weeding and harvesting. Afternoon strolls in the garden have become a favourite pastime, as residents check on ripening tomatoes, towering sunflowers and burgeoning pumpkins and courgettes.
For many residents living with dementia, the garden has provided more than just fresh air. It has prompted memories, encouraged conversation and fostered connections with the home’s Hummingbirds, staff employed to provide specialised dementia support.
Deborah Callewaert, Activities & Community Engagement (ACE) Facilitator at Shottermill House, said: “As a keen gardener, I know what even a few moments in the fresh air looking at nature can do for your mental health. I’m delighted that our residents have been able to get out and enjoy the garden.”
The project was made possible thanks to funds raised at the home’s spring and Christmas fairs, with members of the community contributing baked goods, crafts and prizes. Local businesses, including Tesco, Collingwood Batchellor, R Miles & Son and Raymond Reed Photo Ltd, generously sponsored competitions to support the initiative.
The garden is also dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Lockwood, a local resident and supporter of Shottermill House, who donated part of the land on which the home was built. Mrs Lockwood lived at Shottermill House until her passing in May 2025.
Shottermill House, run by the Christian charity Pilgrims’ Friend Society, provides residential care for 31 older people, including those living with dementia. For more information, visit www.pilgrimsfriend.org.uk/shottermill
