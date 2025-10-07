Farnham could see significant changes to its retail landscape following a new planning application submitted for Farnham Retail Park off Guildford Road.
The proposal by M&S seeks to divide Unit A into two separate units: one for convenience goods and the other for comparison goods. The scheme also includes external alterations, additional cycle parking, and adjustments to the car park and plant areas, potentially affecting both shoppers and local traffic.
Other applications in and around Farnham and Haslemere include 23 Eight Acres, Hindhead. Plans have been submitted for dormer and roof extensions to provide additional habitable accommodation in the roof space.
Meanwhile, Heron House and Kestrel House, both on East Bridge Close in Tilford, have applied for single-storey extensions, reflecting continuing demand for home improvements and expansions. Other local projects include single-storey extensions at 1 Worcester Drive, Cranleigh, and at Holmwood House in Godalming, illustrating a mix of modest and more substantial residential work.
In Haslemere, Grey Cross on College Hill has proposed variations to previously approved plans, including alterations to rear extensions, the front porch, and dormer windows.
At Arla House on Farnham Lane, an application has been submitted for the erection of a new outbuilding following the removal of four existing structures, highlighting ongoing investment in property modernization.
Environmental considerations remain a focus, with several applications for tree works under preservation orders in both Farnham and surrounding villages, such as the removal of trees at Warwick House, Cranleigh, and The Nest Nursery, Rowledge.
Collectively, these planning applications demonstrate active development across Farnham and Haslemere, balancing residential expansion, commercial growth, and environmental stewardship.
Waverley Borough Council continues to assess the impact of these projects on the local community, infrastructure, and heritage assets before granting approvals, with residents encouraged to review proposals and provide feedback through the council’s planning portal. - https://planning360.waverley.gov.uk:4443/planning/
