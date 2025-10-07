Could you save a life? Free CPR workshops are coming to Haslemere leisure centre this October in honour of Restart a Heart Day.
Managed by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Waverley Borough Council, the leisure centre will host one-hour workshops at 10am, 11am and 12pm on October 16. Each session will focus on how to carry out CPR and use a defibrillator in the event of a cardiac arrest.
CPR is a vital procedure that can more than double a person’s chances of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which affects more than 30,000 people in the UK every year. Restart a Heart Day, led by the Resuscitation Council UK, is an annual campaign aimed at equipping as many people as possible with the knowledge and confidence to save lives.
Steve Little, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We believe that everyone should have access to basic CPR skills. You never know when a medical emergency could happen, so being prepared is vital. That’s why we’re pleased to be hosting these free training sessions, and we hope to see many people from the local community attending to learn this lifesaving skill.”
Councillor Kika Mirylees, Waverley Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Services, Leisure and EDI, added: “We’re proud to support Restart a Heart Day and encourage residents to take part in these free CPR workshops. Learning how to respond in a cardiac emergency can make the difference between life and death, and we’re delighted to be working with Everyone Active to offer this vital training to our community.”
The workshops are open to all and no prior booking is required. Residents are encouraged to drop in and take advantage of this opportunity to learn essential lifesaving skills that could one day save a life.
