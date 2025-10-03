Bohunt School in Liphook welcomed local MP Greg Stafford on Wednesday, September 18 to tour the school, meet students and staff, and see learning in action.
Mr Stafford was greeted by Head Randall Jull and Executive Head Neil Strowger before meeting Head Students Lauren B and Alex F-A. He then toured classrooms to observe lessons and spoke with students about their experiences, gaining insight into the wide-ranging opportunities offered across the Bohunt Education Trust (BET).
“It was fantastic to visit Bohunt School and see the ambition, enthusiasm and sense of pride throughout the school,” said Mr Stafford. “The recent record GCSE results and sizeable investment in Bohunt shows how valuable the school is for the Liphook and wider community. Lauren and Alex were excellent school representatives, and I wish them and their classmates well for the year ahead.”
Head Randall Jull added: “We were thrilled to welcome Greg Stafford and showcase the outstanding work of our students and staff. His visit was a valuable opportunity to highlight the breadth of opportunities we offer and our commitment to helping every child achieve their full potential.”
Students spoke enthusiastically about their experiences, praising extracurricular opportunities including STEM clubs, arts projects and sports programmes. The MP also learned more about Bohunt Education Trust, a high-achieving multi-academy trust running ten schools across the South-East, including an all-through school in Horsham and Steyning Grammar School, a four-site state boarding school.
Bohunt Trust’s ethos focuses on high expectations, unparalleled opportunity, and the development of students as “game-changers” in their communities. The visit underscored the school’s commitment to academic excellence, personal growth, and preparing young people for the challenges of the future.
Greg Stafford’s visit provided a valuable chance to celebrate student achievements, observe classroom innovation, and strengthen ties between the school and the local community.
