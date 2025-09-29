These planning applications and more Waverley Borough Council public notices can be found at www.publicnoticeportal.uk.

Elstead & Peper Harow

Alterations to existing conservatory including replacement of roof; installation of roof lights; alterations to rear elevation. Thurland, Milford Road, Elstead, Godalming, GU8 6HZ. WA/2025/01765

Farnham Bourne

Erection of a self-build/custom-build dwelling and associated works following demolition of existing annexe/garage. Land at Beech House, 10 Beech Avenue, Lower Bourne, Farnham, GU10 3JZ. WA/2025/01802

Erection of link extension with alterations and conversion of existing outbuilding/garage together with conversion of roof space to provide habitable accommodation. 2 Ford Lane, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4SH. WA/2025/01814

Erection of a two-storey side extension and alterations including new porch and bay window. 5 Burt Hill Road, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4RU. WA/2025/01803

Farnham Castle

Application under regulation 13 for Listed Building Consent for roof structure repairs at the front facade wall interface including scaffolding for temporary works. Farnham Museum, 38 West Street, Farnham, GU9 7DX. WA/2025/01772

Farnham Firgrove

Application under Section 73A to vary Condition 1 (approved plans) of WA/2015/1458 to allow for retention of conservatory and minor alterations to single storey extension. 24 St Johns Road, Farnham, GU9 8NT. WA/2025/01809

Farnham Heath End

Erection of a two-storey side extension and alterations including new porch and bay window. 7 Willow Way, Farnham, GU9 0NT. WA/2025/01803

Farnham North West

Erection of a detached two bay garage following demolition of existing. 20 Tor Road, Farnham, GU9 7BY. WA/2025/01818

Farnham Rowledge

Erection of single storey extensions and alterations. Rivendell, 2A Applelands close, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4TL. WA/2025/01806

Haslemere West

Erection of extension to porch together with link extension to existing garden store, conversion of store to habitable space and alterations to elevations. 8 Chilcroft Road, Haselmere, GU27 1JJ. WA/2025/01813

Hindhead & Beacon Hill

Certificate of Lawfulness under Section 191 for continued use of land (marked in red on location plan) as a builder’s yard for storage of equipment, materials and parking of vehicles and has been used as such in excess of 10 years. Land adjacent to Maytree Cottage, High Pitfold, Hindhead. WA/2025/01797

Western Commons

Change of use of land from residential to agriculture and construction of a storage barn associated with wider agricultural land. Barnfield House, Lower House Road, Bowlhead Green, Godalming, GU8 6FJ. WA/2025/01763