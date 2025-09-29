These planning applications and more Waverley Borough Council public notices can be found at www.publicnoticeportal.uk.
Elstead & Peper Harow
Alterations to existing conservatory including replacement of roof; installation of roof lights; alterations to rear elevation. Thurland, Milford Road, Elstead, Godalming, GU8 6HZ. WA/2025/01765
Farnham Bourne
Erection of a self-build/custom-build dwelling and associated works following demolition of existing annexe/garage. Land at Beech House, 10 Beech Avenue, Lower Bourne, Farnham, GU10 3JZ. WA/2025/01802
Erection of link extension with alterations and conversion of existing outbuilding/garage together with conversion of roof space to provide habitable accommodation. 2 Ford Lane, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4SH. WA/2025/01814
Erection of a two-storey side extension and alterations including new porch and bay window. 5 Burt Hill Road, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4RU. WA/2025/01803
Farnham Castle
Application under regulation 13 for Listed Building Consent for roof structure repairs at the front facade wall interface including scaffolding for temporary works. Farnham Museum, 38 West Street, Farnham, GU9 7DX. WA/2025/01772
Farnham Firgrove
Application under Section 73A to vary Condition 1 (approved plans) of WA/2015/1458 to allow for retention of conservatory and minor alterations to single storey extension. 24 St Johns Road, Farnham, GU9 8NT. WA/2025/01809
Farnham Heath End
Erection of a two-storey side extension and alterations including new porch and bay window. 7 Willow Way, Farnham, GU9 0NT. WA/2025/01803
Farnham North West
Erection of a detached two bay garage following demolition of existing. 20 Tor Road, Farnham, GU9 7BY. WA/2025/01818
Farnham Rowledge
Erection of single storey extensions and alterations. Rivendell, 2A Applelands close, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4TL. WA/2025/01806
Haslemere West
Erection of extension to porch together with link extension to existing garden store, conversion of store to habitable space and alterations to elevations. 8 Chilcroft Road, Haselmere, GU27 1JJ. WA/2025/01813
Hindhead & Beacon Hill
Certificate of Lawfulness under Section 191 for continued use of land (marked in red on location plan) as a builder’s yard for storage of equipment, materials and parking of vehicles and has been used as such in excess of 10 years. Land adjacent to Maytree Cottage, High Pitfold, Hindhead. WA/2025/01797
Western Commons
Change of use of land from residential to agriculture and construction of a storage barn associated with wider agricultural land. Barnfield House, Lower House Road, Bowlhead Green, Godalming, GU8 6FJ. WA/2025/01763
