Just in case you’ve missed it, Haslemere residents can now stay in the loop with the Town Council’s e-newsletter.

Launched in August, the first edition has already proved a hit, and the autumn issue is already on its way for early November.

Community Support Officer Amelia King said: “We are very excited to share our new e-Newsletter. It’s full of updates, support information and news about what’s happening in Haslemere. And if you’ve missed an issue, you can catch up anytime on our website.”

Town Mayor Cllr Arrick added: “I think this is a brilliant addition to Haslemere which makes sure residents are kept well informed of what is happening in the community. So far there has been a good sign-up response, and I hope many more sign up now the word is spreading.”