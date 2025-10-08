Just in case you’ve missed it, Haslemere residents can now stay in the loop with the Town Council’s e-newsletter.
Launched in August, the first edition has already proved a hit, and the autumn issue is already on its way for early November.
Community Support Officer Amelia King said: “We are very excited to share our new e-Newsletter. It’s full of updates, support information and news about what’s happening in Haslemere. And if you’ve missed an issue, you can catch up anytime on our website.”
