Residents at Redcot Residential Care Home in Haslemere have found a loyal companion in Bentley — a friendly black Labrador who’s quickly become part of the family.

Bentley belongs to chef Helen Taylor-Bray, who began bringing him to work seven months ago. Since then, his visits have become a highlight for residents, many of whom live with dementia.

Bentley, ready for the Christmas celebrations (Redcot care Home)

“He really lights up the room as soon as he arrives,” said resident Susan Osbourne. “He’s so cute and so intelligent — you could say he’s very tail-ented.”

Regional director Jan Daly added: “It’s lovely to see the residents’ faces light up when they see Bentley. His tail doesn’t stop wagging — and neither do their smiles.”