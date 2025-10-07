Bentley belongs to chef Helen Taylor-Bray, who began bringing him to work seven months ago. Since then, his visits have become a highlight for residents, many of whom live with dementia.
“He really lights up the room as soon as he arrives,” said resident Susan Osbourne. “He’s so cute and so intelligent — you could say he’s very tail-ented.”
Regional director Jan Daly added: “It’s lovely to see the residents’ faces light up when they see Bentley. His tail doesn’t stop wagging — and neither do their smiles.”
Comments
