The pub is run by Jay Brown whose motto is: “we’re a family pub run by family people”. and that working there is “always a pleasure never a chore”.
Jay has worked in hospitality for more than 30 years and is also an actor – catch him next year in Rise of the Foot Soldier: Ibiza, directed by Nick Nevern.
This background has helped him create the atmosphere at the pub. He said: “The pub has a diverse group of customers old and young; we are a very friendly space, welcoming dogs and even have a customer with a cat.
“We have a great selection of ales and food and we are gearing up for a Karaoke competition with £500 for the winner. This Christmas we are doing a toy drive for the local hospital to give to children stuck in hospital over the holiday season.”
Karaoke was a highlight for Cllr George Murray, Farnham’s mayor, who held a quiz and Karaoke charity event at The Six Bells on October 3 in aid of Hale Community Centre.
Cllr Murray said: “We had 60 people turn up and had a right laugh. The standard of karaoke was amazing; it was like a singing competition at times.”
Jay added: “We’re very proud of what we do here and are aiming to do more for the local community in 2026. All this, along with our fantastic reviews, is what’s made The Six Bells a pub that Farnham can be proud of and is how we have received this award from Tripadvisor. We thank all our customers and visitors for their continued custom and support.”
