Farnham’s i2i Teaching Partnership has expanded into primary teacher training through a new collaboration with the Ofsted-rated Outstanding Fareham & Gosport Primary SCITT.
For the first time, i2i will run a primary training programme at its Farnham site and at Fareham & Gosport, combining its track record in secondary with the SCITT’s expertise in primary.
Liz Wylie, i2i SCITT director, said: “Becoming a Primary and Secondary training provider is such an exciting development at i2i.
“Opening our Primary provision will also enable us to develop an incredible pathway for those wanting to work in Specialist School settings. Truly life-changing for all those involved. We are so grateful to be able to join with another Outstanding provider of such high quality and enrich the offer in our localities,”
Applications opened on October 7. An Information and Coffee Morning will be held at Weydon School, Farnham, on October 18 from 10am to midday.
