A new six-week project in Farnham is bringing young people and older residents together through music and creativity.

Pupils from Ridgeway School and residents at Abbeyfield Wey Valley’s Hatch Mill Care Home are taking part in the sessions, which are led by Intergenerational Music Making (IMM).

Elderly from Abbeyfield Wey Valley’s Hatch Mill Care Home enjoy the music session with pupils from Ridgeway School in Farnham.
The Abbeyfield Wey Valley’s Hatch Mill Care Home project with Ridgeway School helps build intergenerational relationships. (Abbeyfield Wey Valley)

The initiative aims to spread friendship and happiness, reduce loneliness and build meaningful connections between different generations.

The first workshop was filled with smiles, singing and laughter as pupils and residents spent the morning singing songs, sharing stories and conversation and getting to know each other.

Charlotte Miller, co-founder of Intergenerational England and director of IMM, said: "Our goal is to turn these moments into real lasting bonds that boost well-being, confidence, empathy and a sense of intergenerational belonging for everyone involved."

Pupils fro Ridgeway School interact with residents at Abbeyfield Wey Valley’s Hatch Mill Care Home.
Pupils from Ridgeway School interact with residents at Abbeyfield Wey Valley’s Hatch Mill Care Home. (Abbeyfield Wey Valley)

In the UK, less than 10 percent of children live near someone over 65, limiting opportunities to connect, share wisdom and support each other.

IMM says its work in schools, care homes and communities shows how music and creativity can break down barriers and help people of all ages feel valued and connected.

Abbeyfield Wey Valley Society has been improving older people’s lives for more than 40 years.

Hatch Mill manager Tammie Baker said: "We focus on making this a home full of chances to learn, socialize, and have fun. Our partnership with IMM creates some truly special interactions between the generations and it is a joy for all of us to see the connections created through partnering IMM.”

Abbeyfield runs three care homes in Farnham and plays an active role in the community, supporting events and initiatives throughout the year. IMM and Intergenerational England continue to promote projects that use creativity to bridge generations and build a more inclusive, empathetic society.