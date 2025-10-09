A new six-week project in Farnham is bringing young people and older residents together through music and creativity.
Pupils from Ridgeway School and residents at Abbeyfield Wey Valley’s Hatch Mill Care Home are taking part in the sessions, which are led by Intergenerational Music Making (IMM).
The initiative aims to spread friendship and happiness, reduce loneliness and build meaningful connections between different generations.
The first workshop was filled with smiles, singing and laughter as pupils and residents spent the morning singing songs, sharing stories and conversation and getting to know each other.
Charlotte Miller, co-founder of Intergenerational England and director of IMM, said: "Our goal is to turn these moments into real lasting bonds that boost well-being, confidence, empathy and a sense of intergenerational belonging for everyone involved."
In the UK, less than 10 percent of children live near someone over 65, limiting opportunities to connect, share wisdom and support each other.
IMM says its work in schools, care homes and communities shows how music and creativity can break down barriers and help people of all ages feel valued and connected.
Abbeyfield Wey Valley Society has been improving older people’s lives for more than 40 years.
Hatch Mill manager Tammie Baker said: "We focus on making this a home full of chances to learn, socialize, and have fun. Our partnership with IMM creates some truly special interactions between the generations and it is a joy for all of us to see the connections created through partnering IMM.”
Abbeyfield runs three care homes in Farnham and plays an active role in the community, supporting events and initiatives throughout the year. IMM and Intergenerational England continue to promote projects that use creativity to bridge generations and build a more inclusive, empathetic society.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.