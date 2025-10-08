A major clean-up along the A31 has seen around 800 bags of rubbish collected, underlining the scale of the challenge in keeping East Hampshire’s roads clean.
The work was carried out by East Hampshire Norse (EHN), a joint venture between the Norse Group and East Hampshire District Council (EHDC). The partnership delivers waste collection, environmental management, grounds maintenance and street cleansing services across the district.
Between Wednesday, September 10 and Tuesday, September 16, planned road closures by Hampshire County Council’s highways team allowed the clean-up to take place. Norse teams covered a 30-mile stretch of the road, from the Bishop’s Sutton roundabout to the Hen & Chicken Inn in Upper Froyle.
Among the items collected were not only everyday litter but also tyres, traffic cones, mattresses and sheets of plastic, showing the extent of the problem.
Cllr Richard Millard, Leader of EHDC, praised the operation, saying: “This litter pick is a great example of collaboration between East Hampshire Norse and the HCC Highways teams. They’ve been able to get on with their work while our litter teams have cleared significant amounts of litter. It goes without saying that we would prefer to have collected very little, but litter is a serious problem on the road.”
Residents and visitors are being urged to take personal responsibility for keeping the area clean. People are asked to use bins or take rubbish home if bins are full, as leaving waste beside them increases the chance of it being blown around. Overflowing bins can be reported via the council’s website for prompt emptying.
A council spokesperson added: “The best way to stop litter spoiling our beautiful district is to not drop it in the first place. A small effort from everyone can make a big difference to our environment and the safety of our roads.”
