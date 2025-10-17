A Petersfield firm has played its part in a life-changing makeover as their handiwork will feature on tonight’s episode of DIY SOS.
Tonight’s episode focuses on efforts to improve the life of an eight-year-old from Bracknell who needed a wheelchair after an E. Coli infection led to brain damage.
Granberg United Kingdom did their bit as they specialise in height-adjustable units and similar products for kitchens and bathrooms to give the less-abled more freedom at home.
Representatives from the Nick Knowles-fronted show visited the Station Road showroom last year but their waiting is finally over with the episode featuring Raffi and his family being aired at 8pm on BBC1.
His father told the BBC: “It’s been absolutely beautiful to see the transition and Raffi is enjoying it as much as we thought he would.
“To the team, thank you for changing our lives as it's been everything we needed,” said Raffi’s dad, who added that his son’s recovery had “massively improved” since moving from hospital into the transformed house.
