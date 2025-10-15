Rail passengers travelling between Guildford and Havant face major disruption this month, with buses replacing trains for two weekends and a further 9-day closure while Network Rail completes a major signalling upgrade between Farncombe and Petersfield.
The first closure will take place this weekend, Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19. The line will then close again from Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2, as engineers complete the final stage of the Portsmouth Direct line signalling upgrade.
During these periods, no trains will run between Guildford and Havant, and replacement buses will operate. Journeys are expected to take longer than usual, and passengers are being urged to check before travelling.
Between September and November, nine level crossings along the route are being upgraded with new safety technology, including Obstacle Detection (OD) and CCTV systems. CCTV enables signallers to check each crossing and lower the barriers when it is safe to do so.
Drivers using level crossings between Farncombe and Liss are also being warned of staggered road closures over a six-week period while engineers carry out the upgrades. Dedicated staff will be on site around the clock to ensure the safety of road and rail users until the new systems are fully operational.
Closures will take place at:
- Liss Common (Saturday, September 27 to Monday, October 24);
- Kings Fernsden (Saturday, October 4 to Monday, October 24);
- Princes Bridge (Saturday, October 11 to Tuesday, October 25);
- Milford (Saturday, October 18 to Sunday, November 2);
- Petersfield (Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2) – night-time closure from 10pm to 6am;
- Liss (Sunday, October 26 to Sunday, November 2);
- Sheet (Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2 and Saturday, November 8 to Sunday, November 9);
- Farncombe East (Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2) – night-time closure from 10pm to 6am;
- Farncombe West (Saturday, October 25 to Thursday, November 13).
Speaking on behalf of Network Rail and South Western Railway, Mark Goodall, Wessex Route Director, said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to close the railway and we’re sorry for the disruption this will cause. However, these closures are essential to complete the vital upgrade of the Portsmouth Direct line. By carrying out the majority of work during the autumn half-term – when fewer people travel – we can minimise disruption while delivering long-term benefits.
“Drivers in the area will need to plan ahead and will need to take alternative routes when the roads around level crossings are closed.”
Once the work is complete, signalling control will transfer to the Basingstoke Railway Operating Centre (ROC), allowing faster and more efficient train management. Testing will also begin on 90 new signals and 17 new signalling equipment buildings that have been installed as part of the upgrade.
