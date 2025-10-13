Drivers in and around Waverley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm August 26 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Upper Hammer Lane, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Shackleford to Thursley, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
• A3, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Hazelgrove to Liphook, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A3, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Milford, slip road and lane closure for structures inspection.
• A3, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Shackleford to Milford, slip road and lane closure for horticulture works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.