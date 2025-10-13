Something fishy is coming to Petersfield town centre as a vacant unit is getting an Oriental makeover.
Miso Asia could be the catch of the year for people with a yen for sushi and fusion cuisine as it’s moving into the former Ruby & Monty’s site on the High Street.
Their current restaurant in Chichester offers a cornucopia of far eastern delights from nigiri and sashimi to Thai appetisers, Bao buns, Korean delicacies and signature rolls.
And now they’re coming to Petersfield with manager Tenchi confident the restaurant will fill a hole for people keen to savour some sushi.
He said: “We’ve been thinking about coming to Petersfield for a while – I don’t think there’s a lot of places where you can get Japanese or Korean food in Petersfield.
“We do a mix of sushi, Thai, Korean and Japanese, so there’s a lot to try. We want to give customers an experience.”
The team are hopeful that Miso Asia will open next month – just in time for Christmas – while a Facebook page showing what’s in store has been launched.
There’s also a recruitment drive with chef and front of house vacancies, for more details about the restaurant look for Miso Asia Petersfield or Chichester on Facebook.
