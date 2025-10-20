Kids are going crazy for a different kind of orange squash as a farm near the East Hampshire border has been transformed into a huge pumpkin patch.
This year is a big one for Rogate Pumpkin Patch as it’s ten years since the first was held at Slade Farm.
The annual event is billed as the UK’s “most original and magical pumpkin-themed experience” with tens of thousands of pumpkins covering the site between Petersfield and Midhurst.
And like a giant pumpkin, it’s grown from a small seed into a huge annual event with attractions including live music, sunflowers, storytelling, interactive playhouses and a haystack playground.
Visitors could also encounter a Bubble Witch, get dirty in the “Dig It” area and enjoy pirate-themed games in Mutiny Bottom.
“We’ve built this experience with heart,” said Slade Farm owners, Sophie and Pete Davey, who grew wholesale pumpkins before reading a Sunday broadsheet feature about the rise of patches in the US.
“We could see how much Halloween was growing in popularity, but more importantly, we saw a simple opportunity.
“That was to encourage children to understand how a pumpkin is grown, to spend time in nature, and to enjoy the experience of choosing their own pumpkin straight from a field rather than a supermarket shelf.”
The long dry summer means it’s been tough for many farmers with a similar event near Liss being scrapped and the asparagus and sweetcorn period being shorter and earlier than usual, respectively.
But there’s still more than a decent crop of pumpkins to peruse at Slade Farm while the event finishes with Pumpkin SMASH, where visitors will get the change to smash, spike, sling, drop and chuck leftover pumpkins in a fun but sustainable way.
Tickets are £9 with free entry for Under 2s, for more details visit https://www.rogatepumpkinpatch.com/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.