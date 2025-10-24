Staff at the West Street site are helping residents check their blood pressure at home, spotting potential problems early so they can seek medical help and improve long-term health.
Cllr Denise Turner-Stewart, Surrey County Council cabinet member for communities and community safety, said: “We know that our libraries are at the heart of our communities, offering so much more than just books. This is a great initiative in Farnham Library to play our part in potentially saving people’s lives or changing them for the better.
“We would urge Farnham Library members who don’t know what their blood pressure is to ask our staff about how they can borrow a monitor. Library staff can also help advise you on how to use the monitor too.”
Untreated high blood pressure, often called “the silent killer”, has no symptoms but is responsible for thousands of deaths and disabilities each year. It contributes to strokes, heart disease, kidney problems, dementia and more.
Dr Daniel Mason, a GP and clinical lead for cardiovascular disease for NHS Frimley, said: “There are millions of people across the country who don’t know they’re living with a potentially serious medical problem, and it’s because they don’t feel unwell that they don’t think to check their blood pressure.
“That’s why we welcome anything that helps reach more people and encourages them to check their blood pressure, so we’re extremely grateful to Surrey’s library service for their support in this area.”
High blood pressure can result from a range of causes, including smoking, excessive drinking, poor diet, inactivity and being overweight. It can also be inherited, with some individuals and ethnic groups more likely to develop it.
More information, including tips on how to check, lower and manage blood pressure, is available at www.frimleyhealthandcare.org.uk/bloodpressure
