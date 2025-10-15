Their error was to attempt to recruit John Hurlebat of Farnham to their cause. Instead, Hurlebat went to Dogmersfield, to the palace of Bishop Stafford, the Bishop of Bath and Wells, to report the heresy of Mulward and Iryssh. Why he did not make his testimony to Henry Beaufort, the Bishop of Winchester at the time and the episcopal head of the church in Farnham, is not known. Perhaps Beaufort’s whereabouts were unknown or access to him was difficult – or perhaps Hurlebat felt Beaufort would not have given his story the serious response he believed it deserved.