The concert promises festive music, mince pies, mulled wine and plenty of Christmas cheer. The popular Rock Choir will perform once again, alongside other surprise acts.
The event is designed to be fully inclusive, offering a welcoming space for children and young people of all abilities.
One parent who attended last year said: “The Challengers carol concert really is a very special event, to which everyone is able to come and enjoy the time in whichever way works for them.
“My daughter loves getting up and dancing right in front of the musicians which is more than welcomed – it really is such an inclusive experience.”
St Andrew’s Church is wheelchair accessible and offers a crèche for families who may need a break. The carol booklet includes Makaton and PECS (Picture Exchange Communication System) symbols to support those with learning disabilities or communication differences. There is no expectation for children to sit still or quietly – everyone is encouraged to express themselves and join in the celebration.
Doors open at 4.30pm, with refreshments available before the concert begins at 5pm. The evening will finish around 7pm, with Challengers’ Christmas cards on sale.
Tickets cost £7.50 per adult or £12 for two, and £5 per child or £8 for two (under 16s). All proceeds will support Challengers’ work providing play and leisure opportunities for disabled children, young people and their families.
The nearest car park is Waggon Yard, GU9 7PS, a five-minute walk from the church. Anyone with accessibility concerns is encouraged to contact Challengers in advance to ensure their needs are met.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.