This Christmas, every card counts – and Haslemere shoppers can make theirs matter with the return of the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop at Haslemere Museum. The UK’s largest multi-charity Christmas card and gift retailer is once again bringing festive cheer to the town, offering a wide range of cards, advent calendars, wrapping paper, decorations and gifts – all in aid of more than 50 national and local charities.
The shop was officially opened on October 21 by Town Mayor Councillor Jean Arrick, who said: “Thank you to all the wonderful volunteers who give up their time to support such wonderful charities.”
Cards will be available right up to Christmas Eve.
Among this year’s supported causes are new additions Prostate Cancer UK, RNIB and The Trussell Trust, alongside returning favourites such as The Alzheimer’s Society, MNDA, Cancer Research and MIND. Local charity GUTS, which supports bowel cancer research and awareness, also features prominently.
All cards are made in the UK, gift wrap is eco-friendly, and all products ethically sourced — making it easy to shop sustainably while supporting good causes.
“Each card and gift purchased makes a real difference,” said Christine Ansell, CEO of Cards for Good Causes. “Not only do you support the charities we work with, but you also help keep community spaces alive by shopping locally.”
Volunteers are at the heart of the Haslemere shop’s success. “I enjoy meeting other volunteers as well as all the people who come in to buy cards,” said one. Another added: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to see cards from so many different charities in the same place without going online.”
Over the past decade, Cards for Good Causes has raised more than £20 million nationwide, plus £2.5 million for community spaces. Despite its small size, Haslemere’s volunteer-run shop remains one of the most successful in the country.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.