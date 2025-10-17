A long-lost collection of paintings by Albert Lipczinski – the rebellious Polish-born artist who helped shape Liverpool’s bohemian art scene – is expected to fetch up to £88,000 when it goes under the hammer at John Nicholson’s on November 12.
The twelve paintings and drawings come from the descendants of Jack and Elizabeth Yates, lifelong friends and supporters of Lipczinski and his wife, Elizabeth “Doonie.” Several of the portraits feature Elizabeth Yates as the sitter. This is now the largest body of Lipczinski’s work held in private hands, making the sale a significant event for collectors of British modernism.
Born in 1876 in Lebork, then part of the German Empire, Lipczinski fled conscription after allegedly striking an abusive officer. He settled in Liverpool, where he immersed himself in the city’s vibrant artistic circles. By the early 1900s, he was a member of the Sandon Art Society, rubbing shoulders with avant-garde figures including Augustus John, Herbert McNair, and Charles Reilley.
His portraits and bohemian subjects reflect both the restless energy of pre-war Liverpool and the influence of the wider European modernist movement. Individual works are expected to sell for several thousand pounds, with some of the more striking portraits estimated between £8,000 and £12,000.
“This is a rare opportunity for collectors,” said Andrew Swain, Fine Art specialist at John Nicholson’s. “Lipczinski’s work captures a transformative moment in British art, and pieces of this quality and provenance rarely appear on the market.”
The auction coincides with renewed interest in early modernism and the city’s bohemian legacy. Lipczinski’s involvement in the 1911 Modern Art and Post-Impressionist exhibition in Liverpool — which featured Van Gogh, Cézanne, Picasso, and Matisse. With such rich provenance and historical resonance, the collection is expected to attract keen bidding from both private collectors and institutions.
