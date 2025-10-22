Forget Casino Royale – it’s Casino Redcot now. Residents at Haslemere’s Redcot care home swapped their slippers for spy personas during a Casino Night, complete with Blackjack, Roulette, and plenty of Redcot Pounds to place bets. Care Home Manager Latasha Jarrett explained the idea came from a reminiscing session about spy films and novels.
Office Manager Lucy Frisby, a former mobile casino operator, taught the residents the games, while the care team dressed as croupiers, dealers, and hosts, serving drinks and canapés.
“It was fantastic to see everyone so engaged and having such fun,” said Lucy.
Roulette proved the most popular, with Janet Daniels winning four times on black. Overall victor Ruth Dickson earned an afternoon tea outing.
