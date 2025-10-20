The long-running community event was set to be scrapped this year following an unprecedented shortage of stall bookings, but a group of Haslemere residents – working with Haslemere Town Council (HTC) – have stepped in to bring it back. Thanks to funding from Oli Leach, Ken Griffiths and HTC, the fair is back and it will now be free for both stallholders and visitors.
The fair will now take place on Sunday, November 23, from 10am to 2pm at Haslemere Hall, instead of the originally planned Saturday date.
“When I heard that Haslemere residents felt so strongly the Charities Fair must continue, I was really touched,” said long-time organiser Dianne Bennett, who launched and has run the event for four decades. “It’s been such an important part of life in Haslemere for years. A number of charities have already signed up – but we still have space for more.”
Visitors can expect a hall filled with stalls offering unique gifts, homemade cakes, and handcrafted goods.
“We couldn’t let it end after 40 great years,” said Ken Griffiths. “We are so glad that we have been able to rescue the 2025 Charities Fair with the help of Haslemere Town Council. After 40 great fundraising years, how could we not support Dianne too!”
“I am truly delighted to be part of the collective effort that has successfully saved this highly valued community event,” said former mayor Oli Leach. “Its continuation is crucial, providing local charities with a platform to raise vital funds and awareness for the incredible work that they do.”
Haslemere Hall manager Howard Bicknell said this year’s fair will be “better than ever”, with a newly refurbished lounge annexe and café serving light snacks and hot drinks.
