Pupils from Highfield and Brookham Schools have delivered a generous collection of food donations to the Liphook Food Bank following their recent Harvest Festival.
Some of the Year 8 pupils, joined by Head, Suzannah Cryer, met with the Food Bank team to hand over the goods in person.
“Supporting our local Food Bank gave our pupils a real sense of purpose and a tangible way to give back,” said Mrs Cryer.
The collection will help provide vital supplies to households in need across the area.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.