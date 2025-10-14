Haslemere Fringe Festival 2026 is giving local unsigned bands the chance of a lifetime with its new Battle of the Bands competition, part of the festival’s debut Fringe Rising initiative.
Winners will take to the main stage on Lion Green during the three-day festival, running from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, 2026. Previous Fringe headliners have included Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Daniel Bedingfield, The Feeling, T’Pau, and Scouting for Girls.
Bands will perform three original songs and one cover chosen by the festival, judged by a panel of industry experts. Heats are set for Saturday, November 15 at Forest Community Centre, Bordon, and Saturday, November 29 at The Shottermill Club, Haslemere, with finalists performing in early 2026.
