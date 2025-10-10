Haslemere is once again gearing up for its annual Christmas market, with more than 100 pitches already booked. These include gifts, Christmas decorations, clothing and accessories, festive food, refreshments, a funfair for our smaller residents and the regular Farmers’ Market producers.
The Christmas market will take place on Sunday, December 7 from 10am to 4pm, with a road closure in place from 6am to 9pm.
Melanie Odell, Chair of the Haslemere Christmas Market, said: “We are very excited for the market this year and look forward to seeing everyone. Once again, I want to thank all the volunteers for making this happen and to let people know that Father Christmas will be making an appearance at the Museum, which will also have 17 stalls.”
Melanie added: “We understand that the early start for the road closure is not ideal for you or us! It is necessary to ensure that volunteers have sufficient time to erect the marquees in the High Street before stallholders arrive. We will, of course, ensure that the road is reopened as soon as possible after the market, and we have managed to do this early in the last couple of years.”
The road closure will cover West Street, from the old police station to the High Street, and the High Street from the War Memorial to the crossroads with Church Road and Three Gates Lane. Diversions will be in place through Grayswood and via Tanners Lane/Church Lane.
The main town car park and Chestnut Avenue car park will be open and as usual, there will be a free Hoppa bus service from Lion Green, St. Christopher’s Green and the station.
Anyone with special needs or enquiries regarding the Christmas Market or the road closure should contact [email protected] If you would like to become a stallholder please download a form from haslemere.com/christmasmarket
