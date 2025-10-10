An elderly woman crawling along a dark country road in the early morning was rescued by a quick-thinking Aldershot bus driver who stopped his route to help her to safety.
At around 6.40am, Edgar Kirkham, who has driven for Stagecoach South for 11 years, was on his regular Service 19 route from Aldershot to Haslemere when he noticed something unusual near Frensham. As he slowed down, he realised an elderly lady was on her hands and knees along the 40mph road, struggling to move any further.
Cars were passing without stopping, but Edgar immediately pulled over to help. Along with a passenger on board, he assisted the woman onto the bus and made sure she was safe and comfortable.
“She said she was on her way to visit a friend in Haslemere but had walked from Lower Bourne, more than three miles away, and was exhausted,” Edgar said. “I asked if she needed an ambulance, but she said she just wanted to rest for a bit. So, I kept checking on her during the journey to make sure she was alright.”
When the bus reached Haslemere, the woman decided she wanted to return home instead. Edgar continued along the route and took her safely back towards Lower Bourne, making sure she was well enough to get off and walk the short distance home.
Despite the unexpected stop, the bus arrived only a couple of minutes behind schedule.
“It was just instinct to stop,” said Edgar. “Any driver would have done the same – I just wanted to make sure she was safe.”
His actions have earned him Stagecoach South’s Star of the Month award.
Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Edgar’s actions. His kindness, professionalism, and care for his passengers reflect the very best of our team. It’s reassuring to know that our communities are served by drivers who go above and beyond every day.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.