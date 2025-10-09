Best Istanbul Kebab, run by Mr Hasan Huseyin Kosen, has applied to renew its licence to trade from the lay-by on Water Lane. The business, which sells kebabs, burgers, chips and soft drinks, submitted its application on September 30, 2025. If approved, trading hours would run from 4.30pm to 12.30am on Sundays, 6.30pm to 12.30am Monday to Thursday, and 6.30pm to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays. Representations must be made by November 5, 2025. The application is listed as a renewal awaiting issue.