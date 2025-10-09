Best Istanbul Kebab, run by Mr Hasan Huseyin Kosen, has applied to renew its licence to trade from the lay-by on Water Lane. The business, which sells kebabs, burgers, chips and soft drinks, submitted its application on September 30, 2025. If approved, trading hours would run from 4.30pm to 12.30am on Sundays, 6.30pm to 12.30am Monday to Thursday, and 6.30pm to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays. Representations must be made by November 5, 2025. The application is listed as a renewal awaiting issue.
A second application has been submitted by Mrs Billyjean Boswell, who is seeking new consent to operate a snack van at Coxbridge Business Park on Alton Road. The van would sell hot food, drinks and snacks on weekdays from 8.30am to 2pm. The application, lodged on July 30, 2025, is currently awaiting issue. Representations must be made by November 7, 2025.
Both applications are open to public consultation, and residents and stakeholders are invited to submit written representations by the stated deadlines.
Elsewhere, Frensham Heights School is seeking licensing permission to serve alcohol on site at certain events.
The independent school, based in Rowledge, near Farnham, has applied to Waverley Borough Council (WBC) for approval to operate a licensed bar until 11pm, with occasional extensions to 11.45pm, across a number of locations on the school site.
The licence would cover a range of school functions including sports days, music performances, and weddings.
Residents can inspect the application online or at council offices and may submit written representations to the Licensing Section.
Residents are being urged to review the applications and submit feedback within the prescribed periods to ensure their views are taken into account before decisions are made.
Members of the public can view the applications online at www.waverley.gov.uk/planning and are encouraged to submit comments in writing to the Head of Planning at the Council Offices, The Burys, Godalming, within 21 days of publication.
