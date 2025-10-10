The bi-annual sale is a fantastic opportunity to shop for high quality, pre-loved baby and children's clothing and shoes (0-12yrs), maternity wear, nursery equipment, toys, books and more. It's a ticketed sale (not table-top) meaning items are quality checked and laid out by type, size, gender etc for easy shopping by category with a single point of payment. There is one room for clothes and shoes, and one room for toys and equipment.