Farnham and Haslemere are taking centre stage in a new series of promotional films by Waverley Borough Council, showcasing the towns’ enterprise, creativity and community spirit.
The videos highlight a mix of local businesses, from creative industries and technology start-ups to outdoor lifestyle firms, heritage manufacturers and hospitality providers, with a focus on innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth.
Produced by filmmaker Ben Burton – who launched his own business with help from Waverley’s free start-up programme – the series promotes the borough’s towns as places where businesses can thrive and communities are shaping a positive future.
Cllr Liz Townsend, portfolio holder for planning and development, said: “These films showcase the unique strengths and entrepreneurial spirit of each of our towns – from cutting-edge innovation to community-driven initiatives.
The Haslemere video
“By supporting local businesses and creative talent, we are not only celebrating what makes this area special but also laying the foundations for a more prosperous borough where enterprise and opportunity can thrive.”
Farnham’s film features The Maltings as a cornerstone of cultural life and celebrates its status as England’s first designated Craft Town. It includes inclusive outdoor recreation at Frensham Pond Sailing Club, collaborative creative work at the University for the Creative Arts, and the global success of local game developer Two Point Studios. The film also highlights sustainable development at Brightwells Yard and community engagement through Farnham Town FC.
Haslemere’s film features Pact Coffee, a fast-growing ethical B Corp offering local employment, alongside heritage window maker Clement Windows and the collaborative workspace Studio Simple. The town’s connection to outdoor enterprise is reflected in MB Cyclery and Off Root, while Lythe Hill Hotel underlines the importance of hospitality to the local economy.
A third film focuses on Godalming, with one on Cranleigh due for release soon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.